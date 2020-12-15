After serving more than a year as interim fire chief, Thomas McMonigle became Paris Fire Chief with the unanimous approval of Paris City Council at a Monday night meeting.
“I am humbled and honored to accept this position of leadership in a city and department I hold so dear,” McMonigle said about his appointment. “I am grateful for Mr. (Grayson) Path’s confidence in me, and I am blessed to be placed in this role with a fire department so full of well-trained firefighters who are as passionate about their job as I am.”
In presenting McMonigle as his recommendation for the position, Path explained that he, Sandy Collard of human resources and fire chiefs from Longview, Marshall and Mt. Pleasant interviewed 15 people out of a field of 43 applicants.
“I am very impressed with his character, his integrity, his energy and his experience,” Path said of McMonigle. “I think he’ll do a great job for the City of Paris. He has over 34 years of experience, working his way up through
the ranks.”
A Paris native and North Lamar High School graduate, McMonigle has worked his way through the ranks since joining the department in June 1986. He became a fire driver engineer in 1992, a fire captain in 2000, shift supervisor in 2007, deputy chief in charge of training in 2012 and assistant fire chief in 2015. Interim city manager Gene Anderson named McMonigle as interim fire chief in October 2019 upon the resignation of former chief, Mike Vogel.
McMonigle holds an Associates of Applied Science degree from Collin County Junior College with a fire officer certification, is a graduate of the Texas Fire Chiefs Academy, a graduate of a University of Maryland command course for national service staff and has attended multiple courses at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He is a member of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs. In addition, he holds numerous certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and the Texas Department of State Health services.
He and wife, Peyton McMonigle, have three grown children and a grandchild. The family attends Christ Community Church in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.