Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and downtown Paris will be open for business. Saturday shoppers can enter a drawing to win $300 Downtown Dollars and other door prizes.
The Paris Downtown Association and Main Street Project on Monday announced its participation in the annual Small Business Saturday to support independent businesses in historic downtown Paris.
Founded by in American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support your neighborhood and is held every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Now in its tenth year, Small Business Saturday has been embraced as part of the holiday shopping tradition as each year shoppers, businesses and public officials come together to shop small and show their neighborhood pride.
Understanding the important contributions small businesses make to their communities, Paris downtown merchants are pleased to announce their participation in Small Business Saturday.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., holiday shoppers are encouraged to show their support for local businesses by starting their Christmas shopping safely in historic downtown. The day will feature specials in participating stores and a chance to register for a drawing for $300 Downtown Dollars, to be given away via a Facebook Live broadcast at 6:15 p.m. on that day. Several shops have donated prizes for the giveaway. Shoppers should look for balloons in front of the participating stores. The link will be facebook.com/downtownparistexas.
Cheri Bedford, Paris Main Street project coordinator, encourages residents to make a day of shopping and dining in downtown Paris.
“Although times are definitely different than what we would like, now more than ever, choosing to shop in a small independent business for the holidays is so important. It supports your neighbors, friends and local economy,” Bedford said.
Glee Emmite, president of the Paris Downtown Association, encourages people to come downtown and see what the shops have to offer.
“Downtown Paris has many gift and specialty stores, and if you shop on Small Business Saturday and you might be the lucky winner of a door prize or $300 Downtown Dollars,” she said.
Downtown Dollars are spent as cash in any participating store.
Check out facebook.com/downtownparistexas to find out more.
Small business owners can learn more about taking part in Small Business Saturday and download free marketing materials on shopsmall.com. Consumers can also visit the site to find small merchants to shop at on Small Business Saturday.
