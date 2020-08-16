Volunteers hit the Barber Hills trail for cleanup Saturday morning to put the best foot forward for the area in preparation of Labor Day weekend, when the trail will host its first ever Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association competition.
“We had eight or 10 people here this morning,” organizer Bryan Hargis said.
The volunteers helped clear the trail of trees that had fallen over, trees that were about to fall over, large branches and leaves that would make banking a turn on the 17-mile course beside Pat Mayse Lake much more slippery and dangerous.
The trail, started in 2007 by Clint Barber, has hosted some smaller races — about 30 to 40 people participating — but nothing on the scale of this, Hargis said. As of Saturday afternoon, 88 people had already signed up for the ride, according to registration numbers online.
“I’m thinking that’s not even half of what we’ll have,” Hargis said. “We’ll probably have 200 to 250.”
He’d had the idea for a competition for a while, and he, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen and Mike Donnen went to a board meeting with the association to make the case for a race on the trail. They had been chasing an event through the group for a few years now, and got lucky this year.
“They had a couple of openings,” Hargis said. “One of the venues, I think it was Huntsville, had the Labor Day event for 15 years, but they moved to another trail.”
The board agreed Barber Hills would be a good trail, not only because of the course itself, but the Labor Day weekend gives people an extra day to get home, and some can even camp by the lake if they choose, Hargis said.
“No one knows about our trails that much,” he said. “They don’t know how good they are.”
But with people quarantining and looking for something they can do outside the house, more and more people have been hiking and biking the Barber Trails, he said.
“That’s been kind of neat,” Hargis said.
The race will be in three adult categories. Category 1 will race three times around a 10-mile course, Category 2 will race two times around the track and Category 3 will race once around the track.
This event will also feature the Kids’ Cup on Sept. 5, which is free and open to the public. The children go through a helmet fitting and have some fun safety demonstrations. Children will come away with a goody bag, and medals will be handed out at the end of each race. All children will get a medal.
Because of the pandemic, the structure of the races will be a little different. Instead of one big awards ceremony at the end of the event on Sunday, the awards will be given out after the end of each category’s race. Also, everything will be pre-packaged for goodies and swag, Hargis said.
“We are expecting everyone to wear masks from the time you get out of your car until right before the race starts,” he said, and as soon as the race is over, masks go back on.
To register fo the event, go to https://tinyurl.com/y4qjzdww. For information about the Kids Cup, go to https://tinyurl.com/y4bqg2d8.
