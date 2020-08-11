In exactly one week, the 19th Amendment that gave U.S. women the right to vote will turn 100 years old. The milestone was marked Monday evening during a Paris City Council meeting as Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal proclaimed Aug. 18, 2020, as the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Portugal and Councilors Linda Knox and Renae Stone then presented the proclamation to Ruth Ann Alsobrook and other steering committee members Stephanie Connot, Emily O’Connor, Charlotte Coyle, Laura Hutchings and Martha Howison, along with a host of other women in support of the local organization, “The 19th Amendment: Hard Won, Not Done” with its motto “celebrate, educate and activate.”
Listing some achievements of the local group, Alsobrook noted a Facebook page, 19th Amendment Part 1 Not Done, a display at the Paris Public Library, a virtual marathon and 5k walk, a voter registration drive, recognition of women-owned businesses with a flier for any woman who has a business with display and a commemoration ceremony planned for Aug. 26 at the fountain in celebration of when 19th Amendment was added to the Constitution.
In writing the proclamation, Alsobrook leaned on her knowledge gained from teaching and studying government.
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver sent a flag flown over the Texas Capitol and a letter congratulating the group.
“The activists for women’s suffrage worked long and hard shedding blood, sweat and tears along the path that expanded opportunities and opened doors for half of the country’s population. Progress was achieved but much more needs to be done to assure everyone who wants to vote can vote,” VanDeaver wrote in the letter.
The campaign for women’s right to vote started in colonial America and ended 1920, after 36 states voted to ratify the amendment. Texas was the ninth state to ratify.
“The women suffragists, back in the 1849s, realized that they had been working to achieve better status for women since the colonial times. Back then, women had so very few legal rights of their own. They were actually working initially to improve women’s status. But, at the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention in New York, Frederick Douglass was the speaker and he urged them to turn their focus to getting the vote, because they realised until they got the vote, nothing was going to change significantly for women, and getting the vote was what did it all,” Alsobrook said.
The women’s suffrage amendment has brought significant changes to the country, even in Paris.
“Today, you can see the effect of that in all the women that we have who are in public office and who own businesses … There are at least 130 businesses in Paris at least partly owned by a woman. You look at that and you look at the fact that we have three women on the city council, our Paris Junior College president is a woman, we have women on the Board of Regents and our county treasurer, county clerk and district clerk are all women. The 19th Amendment is the cause of all of that happening,” Alsobrook said.
