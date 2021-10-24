The 21st annual Pumpkin Festival was a hit this year with Indian summer weather under a sun shining brightly on the activities for the kids and slew of vendors from across the Red River Valley.
The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with local musician Rags O’Hooligan playing his original folk tunes at 10:30 a.m. as the vendors set up to serve the hundreds of patrons who soon filled the plaza.
“We always come out to hear the bands because we just love all the local music here in Paris. We don’t have little ones anymore, so we support local music as often as we can. We are big fans of all the musicians that work so hard up there and always sound really great,” local music supporter Lynda Walker said.
Christine Rian served as the event’s music organizer, and she said it was important to her that local acts were booked to showcase talent from this area. The sole act not from Paris was Tin and Tonic, a jazzy rock ensemble from Dallas, she said, adding they are “honorary Parisians” since they’re always around this area.
“This year has been different in the way that we put the stage up on the side of the event, on Main Street, so vendors could set up in the center of the plaza and people can sit in the grass and enjoy the music,” event organizer and Main Street program director Cheri Bedford said. “Making more room for people to be more comfortable and move around more was a great idea that I think we’ll stick with for years to come.”
New this year was the art corner for kids, and it appeared to be a hit, Bedford said. She said it was important to foster the creativity of the many artistic children who call Paris home.
Also added to the festivities this year was a historical marker dedication in the lower portion of the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot for Jefferies Wagon Yard in Paris. Mayor Paula Portugal attended, speaking about Paris’s history and how the wagon yard was integral in shaping the beginnings of the city.
The kids’ costume contest was the highlight of the afternoon as youngsters showed up in humorous and creative costumes. Contest winners were Keaton and Knox Schardt, who sported homemade costumes of “The Wet Bandits” from “Home Alone.” The children delighted judges as they scowled with their scariest outlaw expressions for the audience.
“It was a really hard decision this year, but they had to go with ‘The Wet Bandits’ because of the costume details like the doorknob, feathers and bald cap, all of which looked homemade and very creative,” judge Michael Montgomery said.
Walker said the team loved the homemade costumes, adding the best part was when the kids — like those dressed as Danny and Sandy from “Grease” — get excited about it.
“We just love when they get into character and really become part of the costume,” she said.
