Hundreds of philanthropists were in attendance at the annual Fall for CASA Gala on Saturday, making up, and then some, for the lack of an event last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The gala is the only charity event CASA does to raise funds that go to helping children across three counties, Lamar, Red River and Delta counties. Last year, CASA for Kids served over 300 children in those counties.
CASA CEO Sharon Eubanks spoke on the need for resources before the event and Parisians stepped up at the auction in response, giving nearly $100,000 towards helping the cause.
“Well, one of the new things that seems to be really popular with our kids under 8 is that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have gone digital due to safety regulations. I was worried this might be hard on the kids, but it seems we’ve actually been talking to them more and keeping them longer due to this new method of communication with our volunteers that young people nowadays seem to just love,” Eubanks said of a change brought on by the pandemic.
This uptick in communication also means CASA needs volunteers now more than ever. A love for children and a willingness to spend a few hours supporting our most vulnerable young residents is all a person needs to become a court appointed special advocate.
This year, cabins, trailers, plane rides and a one-week vacation in Florida were donated by local businesses and auctioned off to raise money to meet the needs of CASA youth.
“The businesses of this community never fail to amaze me with their generosity,” Eubanks said.
Board President Diane Stegall is a retired Chisum ISD educator who got involved with CASA after hearing their presentation on the need for volunteers at a Lion’s Club meeting. She started as an advocate and moved up to board president.
“We were so happy to be able to get together in person here at The Love Civic Center again,” Stegall said as last year’s event took place online.
She also spoke about new communications with kids, saying they’re comfortable in their own environments and that can improve communication as kids open up more. Plus, today’s youth are digital savvy and familiar with all the apps available for communication, she said.
“It’s really helped that it is now much more convenient for us to reach out to them whenever as opposed to having their families have to drive to CASA every time we talk and we’re just thrilled about that,” Stegall said.
Funding from donations also goes to help kids’ caregivers pay for hot spots on their phones so they can always stay in touch with their advocates through anything they might be going through.
