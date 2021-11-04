A U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War will be guest speaker at a Veterans Day program hosted by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and Museum at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.
A.L. “Butch” Shipp III, of Mount Pleasant, has served as a missionary all over the world and as a chaplain for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Los Angeles, California, according to information provided by memorial spokesperson Johnny Williams.
The Paris High School band will provide music, and Boy Scout Troop 2 will present the colors.
“We are hoping for a good crowd this year despite Covid,” Williams said. “We had a good crowd last year, and we are hoping for an even better one because hopefully Covid is on its way out.”
The program will include Quilts of Valor presentations to several local veterans, and all veterans present will be presented commemorative coins in remembrance of the 58,315 U.S. service men and women who did not return from Vietnam, Williams said. The coins are provided by Chad and Mandy Helberg in remembrance of Allan and Jane Heilberg.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, to “be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory…” The day later became known as Veterans Day. After a time of being observed on Oct. 25 and then on the second Monday in November, President Gerald Ford signed a law in 1978 returning the annual observance to Nov. 11.
