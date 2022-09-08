This is not the first time a small-town girl has hit the big time, but it is the first time anyone has earned a lieutenant’s commission in the United States Space Command.
Jessica Thompson, the daughter of Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson and Bobby Thompson, was named the first cyberspace warfare operations officer just last month.
“I’ll get to work to protect our space assets by leading cyberspace crews. The process was approved to direct commission cyber officers into the space force earlier this year,” Jessica Thompson said. “Shortly after, a post came out on LinkedIn regarding the first board selection process. I applied, interviewed and was selected. I was lucky enough to be the first appointed.”
“As a result of Jessica’s exceptional record, she was one of six selected out of a group of over 400 talented cyber applications” said Maj. Adrian Law, who is the deputy chief of the Space Force Recruiting Branch of the Air Force Recruiting Service. “Her cyber experience, education and leadership is just what the USSF is seeking and we’re excited to put her to work to ensure our space capabilities are safeguarded.”
“I will be a cyberspace warfare operations officer,” she said, noting that after a stint in officers training school she will be stationed in Colorado.
Jessica Thompson got her interest in the military while still a youngster in a rural school, she said. But never really discussed it with her parents until later.
“I was in junior high when 9/11 occurred, and I remember one of my close friend’s brother joining the Air Force and wanting to serve like him. I always wanted to serve, but it will be exciting to be part of a new service and protecting the space domain” she said.
She is thankful for her education and where it has led her.
“I know that rural education might not always be the most technologically advanced or you might not be exposed to as many opportunities as in a large city, but there are a lot of really great advantages to rural education as well,” she said.
“Our teachers knew us as individuals and were able to find ways to care personally about our well being, plus community members rallied for your success as well,” she said. “I am really grateful I got to grow up in such a small community. I find that I really tend to build a community wherever I go because I know how important it is to support those around you.”
Jessica Thompson went on from Rivercrest High School where she graduated in 2008 to attend Texas A&M University and get degrees at Arizona State University and University of Texas-Dallas.
Before her current appointment, Jessica Thompson was in the Air Force for five years and was also a reservist.
Her parents are naturally pleased with their daughter’s success.
“My husband, Bobby, and I are proud of Jessica and all she has accomplished. When this opportunity for the space force became available, we knew that it would be a good fit for her because of the challenge it would offer,” Kathie Thompson said. “When she graduated from high school, we had no idea that she was interested in joining the military, but I will say that the career she has made for herself has far exceeded any of our expectations.
Kathie Thompson noted that in high school Jessica was given the opportunity to be in many leadership positions.
“With that experience, leadership in the military and civilian life has been a normal progression,” she said.
Law noted that the new branch is looking for a few good men and women to follow in Jessica Thompson’s footsteps.
“The USSF continues to expand the constructive service credit direct commission program and we anticipate more opportunities in the coming year,” Law said.
To learn more about the USSF and career opportunities, visit www.spaceforce.com to locate a USSF recruiter near you.
