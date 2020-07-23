The Lamar County Commissioners’ Budget workshops continued Tuesday morning with requests from Elections Supervisor Tricia Johnson.
Johnson seeks $369,313 for new voting machines for the county.
The machines will have a small thermal sheet that elections staff can code whenever voters check in. This will also make the process of early voting easier because it will require less time to process ballots, according to Johnson.
The commissioners are now reviewing all requests before making a final proposed budget July 31.
The county’s revenue for the current fiscal year is predicted to be slightly higher than may be expected, given the economic downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Kayla Hall, county auditor.
“As best as I can tell with my projections, our revenue is going to come in pretty close to where we budgeted, maybe just slightly above. And our expenses are going to come in
decently below, which is what we expect … I don’t think we’re going to lose money this year, I think we are going to be OK, even with the hit that the coronavirus has had on us,” Hall said.
Increases were calculated based on the total budgets from last year,
according to Hall.
Calculated into the requested increases for departments for network administrator and maintenance are items needed for other departments related to these offices.
Other items discussed at the meeting include the approval of the purchase of a used John Deere wheel loader for Precinct 3 and an agreement to review job descriptions to determine appropriate base salaries for county employees.
