The North Texas Mobile Food Bank will return to Paris on Oct. 21.
The mobile pantry will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ parking lot, 3535 Lamar Ave. Participants will receive two boxes, one filled with pantry staples and the the other filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.
