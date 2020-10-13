Food Bank 2.jpg
The North Texas Food Bank, along with members of the Texas National Guard, distributed meal kits and boxes of produce to Lamar County residents Wednesday moring in the parking lot of the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.

 Kim Cox/The Paris News

The North Texas Mobile Food Bank will return to Paris on Oct. 21.

The mobile pantry will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ parking lot, 3535 Lamar Ave. Participants will receive two boxes, one filled with pantry staples and the the other filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.

