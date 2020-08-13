Highway Full Gospel Church recently welcomed long-time Lamar County resident Chad Lamb as pastor of the congregation.
“It’s been a few weeks now,” said Lamb, 50. “My wife, Alicia, and I had both attended the church a few times over the years and the church voted to accept me about a month ago.”
Lamb, a graduate of North Lamar High School, had previously served at Victorious Life Church in Paris, before making the move to HFGC.
He has no formal seminary training.
The Lambs have two grown children.
Highway Full Gospel Church is at 460 SH 24, south of Loop 286 in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.