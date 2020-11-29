The Christians in Action Thanksgiving saw a lot of people get help and a hot meal Tuesday.
The annual event, which has been running for over 30 years, gave out 600 meals and gave away over 200 chickens, according to founder Don Walker.
“It was a pretty nice day, despite the rain and the virus,” he said. “It turned out a lot better than I thought it would. A lot of people just helped.”
This year’s event had to make change because of the Covid-19 virus, so instead of having participants sit down to a hot meal, they drove up and received it to-go. The meal was prepared by Paris Regional Medical Center, according to organizer Melissa Wickersham.
“They have done that for at least seven years,” she said. “They have always been incredibly generous.”
Under the awning of the Downtown Farmers Market, the tables lined up, and volunteers pulled together bags with Thanksgiving dinner in them and bags of donated goods for the event. Prairiland High School teacher Shawonna Rhoades said her Beta Club students and parents were there to help out.
“I’ve got 30 parents and kids here. We’re holding signs and helping with the coats,” she said.
The Beta Club held a coat drive for the event, and had four tables piled with coats.
“We’ve had people come up here, and they don’t even have a coat,” Rhoades said.
The First Baptist Church Women’s Book Club volunteered as well, handing out toiletries and socks.
