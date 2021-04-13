Paris City Council approved the sale of $46.065 million in certificates of obligation and received an update on the Paris-Lamar County Health District Covid-19 vaccine clinic at Monday night’s meeting.
Councilors met behind closed doors with Jeffery Sockel of Chicago-based Alfred Benesch & Co., the engineering firm charged with an audit of a controversial $24 million water and sewer contract with Oscar Renda Construction. Described in the agenda as a meeting with the city attorney, Sockel was seen entering and exiting the closed door session. The council took no action after the meeting.
Bond adviser Mark McLiney with Samco Capital Markets brought the news of the sale of $46.065 million in certificates of obligation to Texas-based Hilltop Securities with a 2.216495% interest rate and a savings of $7.5 million from earlier interest projections.
“The fact that we received six bids from all over the country and your finances are in such good shape really drove these interest rates,” McLiney said of certificates to finance Phase 1 of a $60 million-plus revamp of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. “We had been budgeting at 3%, so what this means is that this gives you all that extra flexibility to face inflation when you sell bonds (roughly $18 million) for Phase 2 four years from now. If inflation doesn’t take off and we end up with lower rates, that means lower rates overall to your citizens.”
To support payment of the certificates of obligation, the council in February approved a semi-annual sewer rate increase for city water users. Residents who use 2,000 gallons of water a month will see a sewer rate increase of $1.59 this month, another $1.72 in October, $1.86 in April 2022, 89 cents in October 2022 with potential increases on a semi-annual basis for a total $13.94 increase over the course of six years. The current bill is $18.62, bringing monthly sewer bills to $32.56 in April 2026.
Those who use 5,000 gallons of water a month would see an increase of $3.95 a month in April and another $4.29 in October, $4.63 in April 22 and $2.21 in October 22 with increases on a semi-annual basis for a total increase of $34.62 over the course of six years. The current bill is $46.33, bringing monthly sewer bills to $80.95 in April 2026.
In a report about the Covid-19 vaccine clinic, Interim Emergency Management Director Russell Thrasher said a total 17,978 vaccines have been given to date with the top five cities represented being Paris, Powderly, Blossom, Reno and Dallas. The most distant recipients came from New Orleans, South Padre Island, San Antonio, McAllen, Oklahoma City and Austin, a trend Thrasher labeled as “vaccine tourism.”
Currently, there are 7,783 people with a completed series of vaccines, 2,436 people waiting on a second dose of Moderna vaccine and 1,228 waiting on a first dose of either Moderna or Janssen, whichever the clinic receives first, Thrasher said.
Clinics are manned by health department staff, City of Paris EMS paramedics and billing staff, Paris Junior College teachers and nursing student volunteers, citizen volunteer and on-duty Public Works staff, firefighters, county volunteers and others.
The clinic has purchased 60,000 gloves, 32,000 needles, 25,000 syringes, 20,000 alcohol preps, 20,000 Band-Aids, 15,000 surgical masks, 450 Sharpz containers, 360 clipboards, 20 wheelchairs and many other essential logistical aides, Thrasher said.
In other action, the council extended the mayor’s declaration of local disaster for a public health emergency for 90 days until July 24, authorized a $15,500 contract with Allison, Bass & McGee to perform redistricting services related to the 2020 U.S. Census, extended the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act Covid-19 sick leave program for another quarter and voted to continue a public hearing on a petition for a change in zoning from one-family to office district in the 800 block of 38th Street SE to allow for a possible settlement in the disputed request.
