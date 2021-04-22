BONHAM — A spike of 20 Covid-19 cases in Fannin County was the result of testing in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Choice Moore Transfer Facility in Bonham rather than rapid spread in the community.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore told commissioners Tuesday the jump from nine cases to 29 startled him Saturday, and he set out to determine where that was happening. Moore met with Emergency Management coordinator Troy Hudson, who started making phone calls to area nursing homes, clinics and Texoma Medical Center to find out what happened.
“We didn’t get any — nobody. Nothing,” Moore said, adding Dr. Joel Massey suggested he check with the state prisons.
That’s when Moore learned the Moore Unit had conducted a testing on April 14 that didn’t show in state numbers until Friday. There were 28 positive cases in the Moore Unit, the county judge reported, leaving just a single case in the community.
“That leaves us as a community looking pretty good,” Moore said. “That makes me feel a lot better. I hated to see that we were jumping up to this 29 number. We do have 108 fatalities, and that is bad. I hate that for our county. Our hospitalization rate is now 3.47%, so we’re staying in that low number area. I really like that.”
With that information, commissioners extended the county’s Declaration of Disaster Proclamation for Covid-19 and the county’s Covid-19 Response and Continuity of Operations Plan for another week.
In a final update regarding the county’s Covid-19 Vaccine Call Center, which opened in January to provide the public a one-stop number to register for a vaccine and closed in early April after vaccine providers set up their own registries, Hudson reported to commissioners the cost of salaries to the county was $16,851.61.
Moore invited anyone seeking a first dose vaccine to visit the county’s website, co.fannin.tx.us, to register for a clinic taking place today, April 27 or April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Multipurpose Complex. Second doses will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4, 6, 11, 13, 18 and 20.
Prior to discussing the March EMS Services profit and loss statement, Scott Ridling told commissioners that the physical distancing and mask wearing guidelines meant to slow the spread of Covid-19 also has put a damper on the spread of RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes mild symptoms for most but can be troublesome for infants and the elderly.
“I have some friends that work in the children’s hospital in Dallas, and every year they have a rash of RSV that comes through the community, and they’re basically overrun. There’s all kinds of overtime because they’re caring for all these people. They haven’t done that this year. Hardly anybody has come through with RSV,” Ridling said. “If you look at the flu deaths this year worldwide, they’re half as much as they were in the previous years. We have lost several people due to the coronavirus, but in turn, all those efforts to stop the coronavirus have also helped on all these other diseases.”
In his report, Ridling said mutual aid calls for the past six months have been down although maintenance costs are up. The hope is to get a new ambulance this year, he told commissioners.
In other business, commissioners gave their nod of approval to sending the Texas Historical Commission a location form for the county’s historical marker at the Fannin County Courthouse. After the form is complete, and with the Texas Historical Commission’s blessing, the historical marker will be placed into storage until the renovation on the courthouse is complete. The ultimate goal is to replace the marker, which will take another application to the Texas Historical Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.