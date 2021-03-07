This year’s Pinewood Derby for Cub Scouts Pack 2 of Paris took place in the Chisum Elementary School Gym, which allowed the scouts and their families to spread out to watch the annual race, and more room to celebrate in.
“I feel good,” Ethan Wilkins, a cub scout who ranks as a bear, said. “We were going to use the other car, but the bottom cracked, so we used this one.”
Ethan’s car, a shiny blue covered with fish stickers, took second place overall, said he designed it that way because he loves to fish.
“It’s called The Fish Tank,” Ethan said. “I couldn’t think of another name.”
Saturday’s race featured not only the derby itself, but also a little photo booth for racers to take pictures in front of, a movie off in the corner of the gym for the smaller kids to watch and plenty of snacks, according to Pack Leader Angela Yackeschi.
First place went to Bryce Killingsworth, a Webelo scout, designed from one of his favorite shows, “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.
“It has Grogu, or The Child, on it,” Bryce said. “My grandpa helped me build it.”
Third place went to Joshua Hart, who said his whole family had a hand in helping make the car, even his little sister, Susie, designed after the famous General Lee from “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
“I feel proud,” Joshua said. “It’s orange, and my dad painted on the flag.”
Overall, 20 children participated in the races, 10 of them in the family and friends category, where younger brothers and sisters could join in the fun and make their own racing car.
Yackeschi said she would like to thank Dennis Dawson and Joe Henry who either purchased or made the trophies for the winners at the event.
Boy Scout Troop 2 leader Mike Taylor was on hand as a judge at the event, and he thanked Yackeschi for the work she put into the derby.
“The biggest thank you we can give, the reason y’all have this, you packmaster put in a lot of effort,” Taylor said. “I know she doesn’t like me to say things like this, but she is diligent. To be a good leader, you have to be dedicated, you have to be committed, you have to be responsible. You have to teach these leadership skills to young people.”
Next weekend, different packs will compete against each other at the Paris Chevrolet House as well.
