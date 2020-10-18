This year, Red River Valley school districts tried something they’d never done before: remote learning. The intention behind it was to allow students who were concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic to remain at home, but for many, it hasn’t seemed to be working.
“We’ve got a few kids that are being successful in it, but they're definitely the minority,” said Honey Grove ISD Superintendent Todd Morrison.
Morrison said the district will likely be ending remote learning at the end of their nine-week grading period, the end of October, due to a lack of academic success. However, exceptions will be made for students whose health could be at risk.
“We have several of those kids that are still medically fragile and, without a doubt, don't need to be here right now until the pandemic gets under control,” Morrison said. “So we'll keep offering remote services for them.”
This week, Paris ISD announced in a press release that they will be getting rid of remote learning for all students who “fail to meet basic academic standards.” Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard and Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson said their districts will also be ending the service and offered the students who wish to continue remote learning the option to start homeschooling, enroll in a private school or transfer to another district. Thompson said the district came to the decision after seeing that remote instruction was not working for about 80% of students.
Ballard said the decision was not only made due to lack of participation by students, but because of the burden it placed on teachers who were working long hours to try and educate both remote and in-person students.
“They have been working tirelessly on nights and weekends,” he said.
He added that based on seeing remote students show up at events like sports games, he believes many of them were doing it so they can work jobs, or for convenience rather than concerns about Covid-19.
Due to the pandemic, The Texas Education allowed, but did not require, schools to offer online learning options. Thompson said that the Detroit ISD community has thankfully not seen high numbers of cases and that parents have been good about communicating with the school nurse if they do see any possible symptoms of the virus so she hopes the return to in-person instruction will be a smooth and safe transition.
“We are hoping that our numbers stay low so our students can continue to learn at school each day,” Thompson said.
She said the district will continue with their rigorous cleaning protocols to hinder the spread of the virus, including keeping lots of hand sanitizer available and spraying down classrooms with disinfectant frequently.
Both Paris ISD Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston and Ballard said they wanted to offer the service to any student who felt safer doing it, but with the lack of academic success, they felt remote learning was failing to give students the education they needed.
“They need to be participating in school,” Ballard said. “That’s the only way to learn.”
