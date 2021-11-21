Area residents proved they have Kyle Martin’s back in his fight against cancer as they showed up to support the Backing Our Brother Car & Bike Show fundraiser, listen to live bands, grab a bite to eat and check out some cars and motorcycles Saturday at South Main Iron in Paris.
“It’s amazing, that’s the word,” said Amanda Willows, one of the event organizers. “He is so loved by the community. The outpouring is tremendous.”
Martin was amazed by the turnout, too.
“It is absolutely overwhelming,” he said. “I feel good right now. I am emotional, thankful, blessed. It is just incredible to have the community turn out for me.”
But his friends knew the people of Paris would turn out for the event, they said.
“I have worked with Kyle at Brookshires, now my husband, John, works with Kyle at Paris ISD in the police department,” Stacey Berry said. “Whenever you are part of the Thin Blue Line, then you are always part of the family. He always helped the community, so now it is time for us to help him.”
“I think this is an awesome turnout to help out a super guy,” John Berry said.
Martin’s wife, Kellie, was appreciative of the show of support that will help the family with the medical bills that will come from Kyle’s cancer battle.
“We are truly overwhelmed,” Kellie Martin said. “You don’t really know how many people are out there that care about you until something like this happens.”
Cars and motorcycles are lifelong interests for Kyle as well as his commitment to law enforcement, he said.
“His passion is for car shows,” Willows said. “So we decided to bring his car show family, his law enforcement family and the entire community together.”
That thrilled Kyle.
“I have been an officer for 30 years,” he said of his work with both the City of Paris, Paris ISD and as a reserve officer in Reno.
“I’ve been a rodder since I was 15-years-old,” he said. “I love anything to do with cars and motorcycles. I still love coming to car shows.”
The group raised money by selling barbecue meals and holding a silent auction and raffles. They also sold T-shirts and other small items.
Willows said both bands, Rue 82 and Monty Tipps & Mainstreet donated their time and talents to the event.
“That’s Carl Lewis up there singing now,” Kyle said pointing to the man on stage with Rue 82. “He was my police chief when I was with the Paris Police Department.”
Kyle said he was very appreciative for all the work done putting together the fundraiser. He took time to point out who he called the man who started it all, Jimmy Womack.
“He started it,” Kyle said, indicating Womack.
“No, you did,” Womack said back to him.
“Well, I guess I did,” Kyle said. “But he took the ball and started running with it.”
