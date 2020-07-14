RENO — As the number of Covid-19 cases in Texas continues to rise, the Reno City Council took action to continue emphasizing the safety of the city’s residents. However, they also eased some of the restrictions that had previously been in place.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Reno City Council voted unanimously to extend the town’s disaster proclamation — which has been in effect since April — for 60 days.
The proclamation takes several steps to prioritize health and safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such as discouraging the gatherings of people in public spaces that don’t adhere to the social distancing guidelines established by Gov. Greg Abbott, and granting Mayor Bart Jetton the ability to exercise emergency powers regarding rules and regulations, should the need arise.
“(Fire Chief Chad Graves) and I talked about it, and I don’t want to speak for him, but when we talked about it, we agreed that the proclamation needs to be extended just because of everything going on,” Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey said. “But we thought there should be some modifications. The more we learn about it, how it doesn’t live on surfaces like they originally thought, I believe there’s no reason to close the park.”
Previously, per the proclamation, the facilities at Reno Kiwanis Park such as the bathrooms and pavilion were closed to the public, and the park and other public spaces had a curfew from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Jetton, along with several council members, agreed with Massey’s recommendation.
“I don’t agree with shutting anything down, myself,” Jetton said.
Councilman Stacey Nichols said he thinks the city should form its approach to slowing the virus based on what course of action the school districts take in regards to reopening.
“We’re kind of at the governor’s discretion right now,” Nichols said. “I would like to wait and see what they do with the schools. If the schools open up on time, there’s no sense in us shutting down the parks.”
“I heard Abbott say last week that if things don’t turn around and change that he’s seriously thinking about rolling (the start of the next school year) back more,” Councilman Brandon Thomas said.
Ultimately, Thomas followed Massey’s recommendations, extending the emergency disaster proclamation for another two months, while amending it to remove the curfew and the closure of facilities such as public restrooms.
Still in effect are, among other things, guidelines for wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing.
