CLARKSVILLE — Red River County Tax Assessor-Collector Tonya Martin delivered the county’s property taxable value for fiscal 2022-23 to the commissioners at Monday’s meeting, noting it was $173,000,000 higher than last year’s value.
The appraisal district, after hearing all protests from Red River County citizens, turned in a valuation of $832,259,801 which represents about a 21% increase over last year’s property evaluation of $659,259,801.
Martin said the collection rate for the upcoming fiscal year was projected to be about 93%.
According to the state tax code, section 23.01 requires taxable property to be appraised at market value as of Jan. 1. Market value is the price at which a property would transfer for cash or its equivalent under prevailing market conditions if it is offered for sale in the open market with a reasonable time for the seller to find a purchaser; both the seller and the purchaser know of all the uses and purposes to which the property is adapted and for which it is capable of being used and of the enforceable restrictions on its use; and both the seller and purchaser seek to maximize their gains and neither is in a position to take advantage of the need or demand of the other.
The commissioner also voted to hold a public hearing dealing with the 2022-23 budget at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 8 in the County Annex.
After a short executive session, the commission voted to buy the D and P building which fronts Main Street in the 200 block and is across from the County Annex on Broadway. The current plan is to use the facility for storage. The county will pay $95,000 for the property.
Commissioners also agreed to spend 27,800 for a 2019 Ford Police Interceptor Explorer for the Sheriff’s Office and to form an interlocal agreement with Community Health Care.
Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell told the commissioners that his office has been using Community Health Care for County Jail inmate needs for a while and the agreement would represent no change in service cost.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
