Over 300 bikers descended on the Barber Hills mountain bike trail over Labor Day weekend, with people visiting from as far away as Santa Fe and the far side of Atlanta, and a lot of them praising Paris along the way.
“If I retire, I’m going to be looking around here,” said Hank Hooks, a resident of the Austin area. “I like it. We ride limestone that’s chunky and punchy (in Austin). This is sandy and smooth and flowy. It’s shady and cool, and I like the pine trees.”
Originally projected for around 200 to 250 people, 317 participated in the Barber Hills Hard Labor mountain biking competition. Organizer Bryan Hargis said it was the second time a competition had taken place at the trail, and because of Covid-19 canceling several other events around the state, coupled with Labor Day weekend, it created a much larger event than the last one, which only saw about 30 to 40 participants.
But the race is now backed by the Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association, and it was a hit with the racers themselves, who brought family members and friends to Paris over the weekend.
Sarah Blanton, out of Dallas, participated in the women’s category 3 competition, and she said she loved the course.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I can’t believe I had never been here before. I’ll definitely be coming out here more often.”
Teammates Cade Stovall and Kolton Wirzberg of Tyler took home first place from the Category 3 for 15- to 18-year-olds and said they loved the course as well.
“It was good,” Stovall said. “The last half was rough. It’s got a lot of roots and those sandy hills.”
Many of the racers praised Paris as well.
“The people are pleasant,” Hooks said, “and the city is clean.”
Hargis said people really liked the camping grounds at Pat Mayse Lake.
“We’ve had more comments on the camping,” Hargis said. “I had one guy, he said, ‘this is just beautiful.’”
The competition had a kids camp on Saturday, with many participating in the safety course for children and smaller races. On Sunday, the hard competition began, with competition starting at 7:30 and staggering races throughout the morning. Because of social distancing guidelines, the winners were crowned at the end of each race, instead of in closing ceremonies.
Marsy Bishop said she had a great time at the race, as she led the family’s black lab, Georgia, around on her leash. Bishop’s sons took home prizes in their age groups and her husband placed second in the Category 3 40 to 49 race.
“I love it. It’s so exciting,” she said. “It just gets better. I love watching everyone take off.”
