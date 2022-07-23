The Odie Group is a generational enterprise with a number of businesses headquartered at a fairly new location at 30 E. Cherry St. in Paris where the family is pooling resources and innovative ideas with plans to expand its business opportunities in the coming months.
The patriarch of the family, James Odie Jr., heads up a trucking company, Odie Group Transport, and oversees the family-owned car lot, Odie Group Auto Sales, at the Cherry Street location where his sons run the day-to-day operations. On the side, he continues to operate a Dallas-based entertainment company, Coo 101, which he started many years ago booking entertainment acts.
Odie’s wife of 26 years, Teffany Odie, has recently located one of her three offices — the other two are in downtown Dallas and at their home in Powderly — into the Cherry Street location to help oversee the business while operating a hospice startup and quality control consulting business that she has owned for years.
A registered nurse, she has worked in the health care industry, both in Dallas and locally for more than 20 years.
The couple’s two sons, James Odie III, and Jamondre “Buc” Odie are both North Lamar High School graduates, James III, a 2020 graduate who recently completed an associate degree in accounting at Paris Junior College, and Jamondre, a 2013 graduate and former basketball star.
On a day last week, the lot was filled with previously owned cars and several over-the-road diesel trucks parked there in between trips. As he looked out over the lot, the patriarch of the family pointed to a vacant building and said, “That’s where we are going to put a music production studio.”
With a variety of operations under one roof, Teffany Odie said the family calls on her large extended family to help out with the businesses.
“My brothers do lawn care, so they come and help take care of the lawn, my brother-in-law does pressure washing so he helps us take care of the cars and my Dad is an overall handy man and a mechanic,” she said. “So we have a lot of help here.”
Recently featured in a VoyageDallas podcast on June 16, the family shared the Odie Group’s motto, “We are blessed to be a blessing.”
And then James Odie added, “We are a busy but productive family; we are mentors and will continue helping in building others, and we know that God will not take us where He won’t lead, guide or provide.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.