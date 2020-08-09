The Cooper City Council will discuss placing stop signs at the intersection of 11th Street NW and West Wilson Street at Monday night’s meeting via video chat on the Zoom application.
They will also discuss appealing a lack of signatures on two new mobile homes in the city and vote on whether or not to join the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s national flood insurance program.
The meeting is accessible through Zoom. The attendance code is 840 0982 3325, and the password is 489386.
