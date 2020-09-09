The Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation arrested 71-year-old Jeffrey Lyn Pierce of Hugo today for first degree murder of his wife, 48-year-old Ronnie Ranae Fitzpatrick-Pierce. The OSBI was brought into the investigation by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office in may to help in the homicide investigation.
A press release from the OSBI stated that the investigation revealed Pierce had stabbed Fitzpatrick-Pierce multiple times because of a domestic violence incident and that his actions were unjustified. The OSBI said the Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office filed a count of first degree murder with malice intent against Pierce.
Pierce was arrested in his home by OSBI agents and Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park and booked into Choctaw County jail without bond at this time.
