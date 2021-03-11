PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees declared unopposed incumbents Jerrod Bankhead and Ryan Gordon winners of the upcoming board of trustees election, and cancelled the May 1 vote at a meeting this week.
The board also made masks optional for all students and staff after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott repealed his early mask mandate and opened businesses 100% effective Wednesday.
“We realize that there are still some concerns about this, but in the end it was decided to no longer mandate masks,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said. “If we see a rise in positive cases and quarantines, we can change back to wearing masks.”
Ballard said other safety protocols remain in place relating to personal hygiene and the frequent disinfection of buildings and buses.
In other business, the board contracted with accountants Wilf & Henderson of Texarkana to perform the district’s annual outside audit and adopted a 2021-2022 school calendar with classes to begin Aug. 18.
The district requested a missed instructional day waiver for recent inclement weather days, and approved an extension of leave for district employees because of the missed days.
Trustees renewed teacher contracts and accepted the retirement of high school secretary Susan Roach and Blossom teachers Michelle Gilley and Dana Nutt, and the resignation of Lauren Stogsdill, also at Blossom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.