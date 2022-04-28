Fellowship Baptist Church in Blossom will behold revival services starting Sunday through Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. nightly.
Steve Spears from Pineville, Louisiana, will speak at the revival each night.
Fellowship Baptist Church is at 1340 W. Front St, Blossom, TX. Phone is 903-982-6401.
Special to The Paris News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.