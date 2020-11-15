The Bogata City Council will hold not budget meeting Monday evening to discuss changes to the city budget.
At the last city council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley and the rest of the council agreed that the passed budget had issues, and the city needed to amend it to get everything in place. Some of the issues facing the council are the $1 per hour raise for the police department and where to allocate the $200,000 from the sale of the old nursing home property at 605 Paris Road.
The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.
