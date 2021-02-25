After dealing with infrastructure problems for years, the Lamar County Commissioners' Court voted 3-2 to move forward with an intention to issue a certificate of obligation to the tune of $6.6 million at a Thursday meeting — the largest in county history, according to County Judge Brandon Bell.
Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson put the item on the agenda and voted in favor of it along with Alan Skidmore. Commissioner Lonnie Layton and Bell were opposed, with Bell saying the amount of debt was too large for him to be comfortable with it.
"I consider myself a conservative, and this is not conservative," Bell said.
Certificates of obligation are vehicles for taking on debt that do not require an election or a hike in the tax rate. They do, however, need to be paid back in years following their passage. Bass and Anderson argued that with the growing number of solar farms in Lamar County, the county would have additional funds from taxes to help pay back the CO in such a way that would not impact the taxpayer greatly. Layton disagreed, saying the solar farms are still up in the air.
For years, the commissioners have grappled with failing roads and general infrastructure issues, including at the courthouse and county jail. Bass and Anderson said the $6.6 million would pay for equipment and labor to repair aging buildings and roads, while Layton said the equipment they're interested in wouldn't work in his precinct.
This is the largest amount of debt the county will have taken on, with the next closest being a $2.5 million CO, Bell said.
