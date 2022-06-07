Paris Junior College is holding a robotics coding camp made possible by the Texas Workforce Commission at five locations in June, July and August. The free camp is for students entering the sixth, seventh, or eighth grades, or those who have completed eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year.
The Robotics Coding Camp is designed to allow students to explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. By using a snap-together robotics system, students will be able to design, build and code an endless variety of robots; watch code come alive on a physical robot and apply key STEM skills. By familiarizing students with coding, programming sensors and automation, they hone critical computational thinking skills needed to succeed.
The sign-up deadline is 10 days prior to the first day of the specific camp selected. Dates and locations of those camps are:
• June 20-24, 2022: PJC-Sulphur Springs Center
• June 27-July 1, 2022: Paris Junior College, Paris campus
• July 11-15, 2022: PJC-Greenville Center
• July 18-22, 2022: Quinlan ISD
• July 25-29, 2022: Pattonville/Prairiland ISD
• August 1-5, 2022: Paris Junior College, Paris campus
Enrollment is limited and priority is given to foster youth, students with disabilities, students from low income families, and students from populations underserved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
To apply, a parent or guardian and the student must complete the application form and a parent or guardian must complete the Permission, Medical & Media Release Form. All forms must be submitted by the deadline of ten (10) days before the first camp date for the chosen session. The forms may be found at https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/coding-camp-flyer.pdf.
PJC received a $53,246.00 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission to provide curriculum to bring computer science to life and teach real industry competency. The six camps will accept 90 students Camps are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students may be dropped off at 8:45 a.m. and picked up by 3:15 p.m. Submitting an application does not guarantee acceptance; parents or guardians will be notified if their child has been selected.
For questions or additional information, please contact 903-782-0447. The application may be emailed to mpotter@parisjc.edu, faxed to 903-782-0443, or dropped off at the PJC Continuing Education Department in Paris or at the PJC-Greenville or PJC-Sulphur Springs by the deadline of 10 days in advance of each camp’s start.
The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.