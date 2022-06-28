Cody Canada, one of the most recognized names in the Oklahoma “red dirt” music culture, and his band, The Departed, returns to Paris this week to headline the second in the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s summer live music concert series.
The 903 Sun Sets concert is to be held on the Plaza Thursday. Event organizers will close the square to all vehicle traffic at 4 p.m. the day of the concert, and the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drivers through downtown are advised to follow all detour signs.
For over 15 years, Canada fronted the country rock band, Cross Canadian Ragweed, which appeared often in Paris and Lamar County in those days. Canada was a guest at the one year anniversary celebration of the then-popular Paris club Crosswire, and he and the group appeared at Three Brothers Drafthouse in Sun Valley. He also donated some band apparel to be auctioned to help raise funds during a benefit for the Roxton ISD principal.
Cross Canadian Ragweed broke up in 2011 and Canada and bassist Jeremy Plato formed The Departed, a power trio along with drummer Eric Hansen, and since then has carried on in a gritty and lyrically provocative style that keeps packed crowds hanging on every word. Cody Canada and The Departed will soon release a reboot of “Soul Gravy,” a catalog classic that Ragweed recorded in 2004 during a brief stay with Universal South Records.
Opening for Cody Canada and the Departed at the Paris appearance will be Holly Beth, an Oklahoma-born -and-raised singer/songwriter who released her first album in 2017.
The show, sponsored by the Chamber’s Visitors and Convention Council, in cooperation with its visitparis.com program, is free to the public. For more information on sponsors and on food and drink to be available at the location, visit https://www.paristexas.gov/, or VisitParisTX on Facebook.
The last show of the concert series is set for July 21 and is to feature Honey Grove native Tyler Bryant and his band, The Shakedown, with opening act Rue 82.
