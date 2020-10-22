CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees weighed their options, looking at statistics about students struggling academically with remote learning, but finally came to the conclusion to keep it in place.
“I’ve never seen y’all struggle this much with a decision,” said Superintendent Kermit Ward during the nearly three-hour long meeting Tuesday.
Texas Education Agency guidelines as of Oct. 15 state that districts cannot revoke distance learning on the basis that students are struggling to succeed academically or struggling to attend school, which means logging into class for remote students. If they wanted to get rid of distance learning, they would have to revoke it altogether, except for kids with doctor’s notes stating that their health would be at risk due to Covid-19.
Ward polled teachers in the district to see how they’ve been faring with distance learning, and several shared that many students don’t log in or complete assignments, making it a challenge for teachers to educate them and to manage their time with extra hours needed to wrangle struggling students. In the poll, 48% of teachers said they believed the reason students haven’t been engaging is a lack of motivation; 37% said it was due to lack of parental support; and 14.8% responded that it was because of a lack of access.
Things were looking up for teachers, though, when they were asked if they were gaining confidence as a distance learning teacher, as 74.1% said they were and 25.9% said they weren’t. The question of the night was roughly split down the middle for teachers, with 48.1% responding that they wanted to get rid of distance learning and 51.9% saying the district should keep it.
Ward showed the board a breakdown of success rates for remote learners, highlighting key points including that all online fifth-grade students and 63% of juniors are failing.
Some board members shared that even though some of the data regarding distance learning was disheartening, as parents themselves, it wouldn’t feel right to revoke the opportunity for all students to learn remotely if a parent believes it’s in their best interest.
Potential 2021 bond
The board received a presentation from DLR Architectural Group about a potential partnership for a bond campaign for next year. DLR representatives said if the district decided to move forward with a bond campaign, it would begin with an assessment of the district’s needs, from structural, like electricity and HVAC systems, to educational, like classrooms, technology and athletics.
DLR offered services to interview “stakeholders” such as students, staff and community members about their needs to figure out what the scope of the bond would need to be to address the high-priority issues for the district.
Of the 3,585 registered voters within the Clarksville ISD district, DLR predicted in its presentation that 30% of them would turn out, meaning the district would need about 539 votes in favor of the bond to have it pass. The company told the district that parents or caregivers of students are considered “vested” voters — ones that have a personal stake in whether the bond is passed — and estimated that of the 528 Clarksville students, each student would have an average of 1.6 parents or caregivers, meaning that there would be 845 “vested” voters with a strong opinion about the bond.
Ward shared that one of the district’s biggest concerns is updating the school facilities, and DLR said in past projects, it has given students GoPro portable cameras to walk around their campus with to create videos to show the public via social media what the facilities look like.
Ward was given an estimate for DLR’s full cost to execute the campaign at around $20,000.
BOY assessment results
The board received a presentation about the results of the district’s Beginning of Year assessments, which, this year, were given based on the students’ previous grade level due to the fact that students had been out of school since Spring Break of last school year.
Out of all Clarksville ISD students from third grade up, 64 were below grade level, 28 were approaching grade level, five met grade level and three had mastered grade level in math. In reading, 48 students were below grade level, 35 were approaching grade level, 11 met grade level and six had mastered grade level.
Despite the results, the board shared it was hopeful for the coming year and that it was taking into account the protracted absence from school.
“That’s not good, but that’s expected,” Ward said.
Title I Gym proposal
An organization similar to the Boys & Girls Club, Clarksville Youth Connection, has recently been lobbying to use the district’s Title I gym for its sports programs. Three representatives from the group spoke passionately in the open forum portion of the meeting about the need.
The leader of the organization, Harold Massey, said the current facility CYC is operating out of only allows 30 kids to safely play sports with Covid-19 guidelines in place, so it has been using an empty parking lot for basketball, which requires adults to watch out for oncoming traffic.
Massey spoke about the importance of providing programs for at-risk youth or kids who may not have a healthy environment to go to after school.
“How do we show we care when we snatch opportunities from our kids?” Massey asked.
Ward said the only time the district uses the Title I gym is for practice during basketball season, but some board members expressed concern about liability for what could happen there during CYC use. Massey said the district could gift the building to the organization, and it would assume all liability or CYC could purchase the building “at a reasonable rate and establish a usage agreement with the school and other community organizations” so the school could continue to use the gym during basketball season. Ward said the organization would still have to go through the standard bidding process that happens for every sale of school property.
Changing
Cheatham schedule
The board voted unanimously to change the schedule at Cheatham Elementary starting in January to allow teachers a half day of planning each week. Ward said students would be sent to “specials,” classes like physical education or computer lab, to allow for the schedule change. He said the district has had some trouble with retention and that giving teachers the ability to plan during the school day, instead of after hours, to plan could help.
