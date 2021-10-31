The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is to consider a change in zoning request at 2356 E. Cherry St. and several preliminary and final plat approval requests when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 1207 E. Kaufman St.
Plat approval requests are for properties located at 426 30th NE, 2170 S. Collegiate Drive, 719 3rd St. SW, 1315 NW Loop 286, 1608 E. Hearon St., 728 E. Austin St. and 950 31st St. NE.
