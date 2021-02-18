The Paris Housing Authority agreed to raise utility allowances for those receiving housing assistance at Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom.
Every year, the housing authority reviews utilities and utility usage among its residents, and depending on the rates and amount used, the utility allowance can be raised or lowered.
“This year, it didn’t change by much,” PHA director Sally Ruthart said. “... Just about everything went up a dollar or two.”
The change means those in public housing will receive a bit more assistance with their utility bills, she said. For those who rent from landlords, the assisstance will go to the landlords and result in lower rent for the residents.
During the meeting, the board also agreed to sell off several refrigerators and stoves for scrap that were considered unreparable.
Jenny Wilson, director of the United Way of Lamar County and new member to the board, asked if the authority already had replacements set up.
“We have it in stock,” Ruthart said, adding the sale would help clear up space in storage for more useful items.
In her report to the board, Ruthart said the authority had 288 Section 8 vouchers and that every time they distribute more vouchers, more people move away.
“The more we add, the more we lose,” Ruthart said.
Her report also included the authority’s waiting lists, saying they would be opening them up briefly soon. The largest waiting list is for one bedroom apartments, which are in short supply in Paris, she said. On Sept. 11, the authority opened up the waiting list for one bedroom apartments, and over 100 people signed up in one day. About 61 are still on the waiting list, Ruthart said.
“That is one of the biggest needs in Paris,” she said.
But the authority has gotten approval to move some of the waiting list members over to two bedroom housing.
“Most people needing one bedroom are elderly, and doctors will write them a prescription for an extra bedroom because they have medical equipment,” Ruthart said. “We do that quite a lot.”
The authority has had no guidance on extra federal help announced recently, she said. Rent is down because of the pandemic, she said.
“It’s been hard on them,” Ruthart said. “We haven’t been doing evictions (over unpaid rent). We finished one from before Covid hit. That’s the only eviction for non-repayment we’ve done this year.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development office in Fort Worth was supposed to do a conference call on Wednesday outlining the new federal assistance, but that was canceled because of the weather.
This year, HUD has waived the required third-party inspections of property for the housing authority.
