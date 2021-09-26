Paris City Council is set to appoint a director to the Lamar County Appraisal District and conduct a public hearing on a zoning change request for an auto fuel station at the corner of South Main Street and SE Loop 286 when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
A live feed of the meeting will be available for viewing at paristexas.gov/public. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear face masks, according to an agenda posting.
Other agenda items include the issuance of solid waste collection permits, a transfer of unencumbered balances to over-expended accounts for Fiscal Year 2021-22 and the postponement of a builder’s forum scheduled Oct. 12 because of the increased number of Covid cases in the community.
The council also is expected to make appointments to the Board of Adjustment, the Paris Housing Authority and the Traffic Commission, and pass resolutions with regard to seniority pay for police officers and firefighters.
Councilors are to meet in executive session with the city attorney and to evaluate the performance of Municipal Judge Thomas E. Hunt III. In open session, the council is expected to reappoint Hunt and name Don Biard as associate.
