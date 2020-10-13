State Rep. Gary VanDeaver has contracted Covid-19.
The announcement came Monday morning when VanDeaver, who represents Lamar County, said he was postponing his listening tour scheduled for this week due to a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.
“I tested positive last week for Covid-19 and have quarantined at home while I am running fever and coping with other symptoms,” he said in the release. “I hate to have to reschedule these Listening Tours, but I want to make sure that I am well so that I can be fully engaged in these important conversations with my constituents.”
VanDeaver is running unopposed for his seat, but had scheduled his listening tour anyway to remain in contact with local communities. He was supposed to speak and listen Monday and Today, but that has been pushed to Oct. 20-21.
While he is recovering, VanDeaver said his office will be closed for the next two weeks, but office staff in Austin will be available at 512-463-0692, and they will post updates for the listening tour.
VanDeaver is not the only Texas representative to fall ill with the virus. Last month, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert also tested positive for the virus.
