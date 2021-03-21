BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners on Tuesday are expected to approve Dr. James Froelich III as the county’s health authority for a two-year term beginning Friday. It’s a role Froelich has held and which came into the spotlight during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and it will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 825 6605 7985.
Other agenda items include possible action to approve a resolution regarding road culvert replacements for Lake Ralph Hall Roadway Relocations Project and an Equivalent Match Program credit for participation; to purchase a new asset and infrastructure management software from Cartegraph for all county precincts; starting pay for precinct employees; renewal of Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Property and Mobile Equipment Coverage for July 21 to July 1, 2022; and to approve bills. An executive session regarding contract negotiations also is on the agenda, as are discussions about the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration, plans and Vaccine Call Center.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.