In last week’s column, I used a good bit of space in this awesome publication elaborating on just how important the opener of deer season is here in Texas. The opener has come and gone for the almost two million deer hunters in Texas and we all have our stories. Many will be reliving the experience of once again spending a couple days living the hunter’s lifestyle in the wilds for months to come. Others will be busy after work this week putting venison steaks and roast in their freezer. Some were fortunate to harvest that wall hanger buck of their dreams and many connected with their trophy in the form of a spike buck or doe for the freezer.

I am fortunate to live within a stone’s throw of some very good deer hunting in an area where big bucks are taken annually. My good friend Kenneth Shepherd lives about a mile down the road and owns some of the best land in the area for intercepting big rutting bucks this time of year when they are on the prowl. We hunt hogs together throughout the year and when he invited me to open the season hunting with him, the answer was an immediate “yes. Kenneth has taken many trophy bucks from the area including a 172 inch typical a few years ago. Look up ‘trophy hunter’ in the dictionary and Kenneth’s picture should be there! There is an isolated 12 acres that is separated from the rest of Kenneth’s land by a creek. This little hotspot must be accessed by boat but getting there is well worth the effort.

