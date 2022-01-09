The Farmers Bank & Trust board of directors recently announced the promotion of Jeff Nutt to regional market president. In addition to continuing his efforts in the Paris market, Nutt’s promotion will allow him to support other Farmers Bank & Trust markets including Prosper, New Boston and Texarkana.
“As soon as the purchase of nine Arvest branches is completed later this month, Jeff will support the new DeQueen, Arkansas, market, which will also include Broken Bow and Idabel, Oklahoma,” Farmers Bank & Trust chief of staff Mike Cross said. “Jeff has had consistent success when building strong relationships with both customers and team members.”
With almost 20 years of banking experience, Nutt, a commercial loan officer, began his career as a credit analyst in Texarkana. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He also completed American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.
Nutt is active in church and comes from a family entrenched in the Lamar County community. His father, Ronnie Nutt, was awarded the 2020 “History Maker of the Year” by the Lamar County Historical Society. He has been married to his wife, Meagan, for 16 years and together they have four children. He is involved locally with the Keep Paris Working board and has served as president of the Trinity Christian Academy school board for 10 years. In his free time, Nutt enjoys coaching his kids’ sports teams.
Farmers Bank & Trust entered Paris in early 2021 with a branch located at 1375 NE Loop 286, and a new branch is set to open in 2022.
“I’m looking forward to this new role, working with people in our Bank outside of Paris and seeing what we can accomplish together,” Nutt said.
Founded in 1906, Farmers Bank & Trust is a community bank owned by the privately held holding company, Magnolia Banking Corporation, headquartered in Magnolia, Arkansas. Farmers Bank & Trust now has over 20 locations in Arkansas and Texas and approximately $1.9 billion in assets. Farmers offers a full range of deposit services, trust and investment management services, as well as business, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, residential and consumer loans. To learn more, visit their website at MyFarmers.Bank.
