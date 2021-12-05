The Vietnam War has been the subject of passionate feelings for many years. It’s even confusing to try and find the number of Vietnam veterans still alive today. The official Vietnam era runs from 1954 to 1975.
The reason it can be difficult to know how many survive is because statistics tend to include all active duty service personnel, not just those who received the Vietnam Service medal by actually being on land, air or sea there.
The best estimate is somewhere in the neighborhood of 610,000 survivors alive in 2021. One Vietnam vet who is not with us anymore is T.J. Fowler of Pattonville.
T.J. was known to many people. He was a larger than life person. And life was big enough. He towered at 6-foot-4, had a big voice and a bigger smile. He met no strangers.
But T.J. was not prone to go around proclaiming the fact he was a Vietnam veteran. That was an important, nearly sacred thing to him, and he had many haunting memories. He proudly stood at school Veterans Day programs and later, when he couldn’t stand, he saluted sitting down.
But even after his passing, T.J. initiated an interesting search for a fellow soldier, proving that his life, like so many others, continues in the hearts of those who love him.
T.J. began dating the love of his life, Margaret Salter Fowler, when she was 15. He even came to visit her between classes with the full approval of the school officials. They married, and he enlisted in the Army because of a sense of patriotic duty. He enlisted without really discussing it with his new wife, though. She was a wreck at first.
He went to Germany for two years, then did two tours in Vietnam on the front lines in a bloody, frustrating war. Margaret went to college to become a teacher.
They have one child, Melanie Fowler Coker, an elementary school teacher at Clarksville ISD. She bears the look, determination and passion that could be found in her father. Her eyes light up as she speaks.
“Vietnam vets have never received the respect and commendation they deserve,” she said.
Like so many returning soldiers from that era, her father was called “baby killer” and “murderer” upon his return. The nation was in turmoil over the war, civil rights and a changing society.
In Vietnam, T.J. had top secret clearance and often carried a case that contained crucial battle plans and strategies. If there was fear of the case being captured, it was his job to destroy it. Twice he did. Twice he had to go to an inquiry to determine if he had been justified. Twice he was told he did the right thing.
Melanie said that wasn’t surprising. Her dad lived by a code of honor but didn’t take anything off anyone. His family was everything, and he was ferociously protective of Margaret, Melanie and his grandson, Colt. He lived to welcome three great-grandchildren, something that pleased his family.
After he left the Army, T.J. ended up in Pattonville, where his heart always seemed happiest.
“Daddy had to find his niche,” Melanie said with a smile.
He went to work for Grand Oxygen in Paris, then Lavender Electronics, then opened T.J.’s Hydraulics.
At an early age, though, T.J. experienced heart problems. Strenuous work was difficult, and Jimmy Gatling got him a job driving a Lance truck. Not unexpectedly, his jovial personality and intelligence made him a great salesman.
But the heart issues continued, and he had to retire in about 1995. He was only in his 50s, but the back portion of his heart was essentially dead.
Over the years, T.J. remained a vital member of his community, an active member of Pattonville Church, Pattonville Volunteer Fire Department and more. He slowed down as the years went by.
Melanie was always “daddy’s girl.” She frequently referred to him as “the daddy” in Facebook posts.
Margaret had one main goal in life — to take care of her husband. She was known to many as an exceptional educator, as is Melanie. But always Margaret’s beloved husband was foremost.
Melanie reflected on the things she learned from her dad. He returned from Vietnam with shrapnel in his body. He had post traumatic stress disorder. She remembered when a sudden noise might cause him to freeze and have the “thousand yard stare.” Then, she said, she would gently say “Daddy, Daddy,” and he would be back in the present. He, like many others, had to live with the terrible things that happen in war.
He mentioned two friends, Smitty and Sid. He told the story of how proper preparation and properly executed plans can save lives. He remembered setting up a perimeter of 10 men. As a sergeant, it was his responsibility. Ten men held off overwhelming odds. Smitty and Sid were among the 10.
“Daddy said if one of them had gone down, they would have been done for,” Melanie said.
Repeatedly, he would tell people “we didn’t lose the war in Vietnam; we lost it at home.”
“He taught me you don’t have to wear a uniform to be a patriot,” Melanie said.
But in high school, she donned her dad’s dress uniform and sang “I’ll be Home For Christmas” in the Prairiland High School musical. Her pride in that is obvious.
Through the years, the specter of Vietnam’s front lines would return. Three times T.J. planned a trip to Washington, D.C. to see the Vietnam wall. Three times that never happened.
At times, he wondered where Smitty and Sid were. But he never reached out.
“Sometimes you just don’t want to know, it’s so bad,” his daughter said sadly.
Finding Sid
The Fowler family lost T.J. on Feb. 8, 2020. He was 74. They were there as he left this world. Only after, when they began going through cigar boxes of medals, commendations and photos of Vietnam did they find a photo of a handsome young Black man and a handsome young T.J. standing by a helicopter. And written on the back were the words “Sid Williams and me.”
Melanie went into bulldog mode. She decided she was going to find Sid.It didn’t even take that long. Sid was from Brooklyn, New York. She found a name she thought was him, and his son, Theo. She was looking for common denominators and managed to message Theo. The next day, her mom came over and said, “guess who I just got a message from?”
A time for them to call was set up, and it turned out Sid had been searching for T.J.
When he finally found him, it was right after his passing and Sid was devastated.
“I was just sick,” Sid said, still grieving.
They visited for two hours.
“Sid said what we’ve always known, that Daddy was a true man of integrity,” Melanie said with a soft smile.
Drafted, Sid recalled his one goal, like most soldiers, was simply getting out alive.
Sid’s memories created a social media friendship between the two families. Now, the Fowler and Williams families both are thrilled to be united. He lives in Aurora, Colorado, and is an avid outdoorsman. Sid has brought new bits of his friend to life, each memory a gift to the Fowlers.
Smitty may not be findable though. Smitty was a nickname, and neither family remembers his last name.
Consider that there were 58,148 killed in Vietnam, 75,000 were severely disabled, 23,214 were 100% disabled, 5,283 lost limbs and 61% were under the age of 21. It was not a popular war, but its survivors deserve to be honored as all American veterans are.
“Daddy did what he felt he had to do,” his daughter says with justifiable pride.
There are so many T.J.s, aging as they remember a conflict that didn’t bring them a hero’s welcome when they returned.
But to the Fowlers, their Vietnam vet was and is a true hero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.