CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville ISD trustees have taken the first steps toward building on the future improvements the recently passed bond package will bring to the district.
The board voted to give O’Connell Robertson, an architecture, engineering and interior design firm, the go-ahead to use the competitive sealed proposal method as the first step in procuring bids for the work to be done at Cheatham Elementary and the other projects contained in the bond approved by the district’s voters Nov. 2.
“This is the first big decision you will have to make,” said Jarrod Sterzinger with O’Connell Robertson, referring to the work ahead of the board in carrying out the projects covered by the bond.
He said the competitive sealed proposal system is the most commonly used of methods to get bids on projects. In the competitive sealed proposal procurement method, all proposals are reviewed at one time and place, and a contract is awarded in accordance with the terms of a solicitation determined by the board, he said.
The board also voted to start taking requests for qualifications from companies who wish to bid on the coming work in the district that is scheduled to start after February of next year.
Trustees decided to table a resolution that would allow the district to pay itself back for money spent in trying to pass the bond. Superintendent Kermit Ward said most districts pass such a resolution before a bond has passed and the district’s lawyer backed him up, with both noting that once the district starts receiving money from the bond, it cannot then pass the resolution. Ward told the board the district should start seeing bond money in February.
Trustees decided they want to study that further and table any action on the resolution until the Jan. 20 meeting.
Board members also discussed the pay scale of custodians, cafeteria workers, paraprofessionals and teachers. Ward said he would like to raise the base pay for those employees and then create a scale for future raises. The board decided to discuss the matter at the next meeting.
The board did approve having health teachers trained to teach students using the ESTEEM system, after Tanya Waite, president of ESTEEM, gave an overview of her program. ESTEEM stands for Encouraging Students to Embrace Excellent Marriage and will be taught beginning next year in grades five through 12. The workbooks are age appropriate with separate instructions for fifth and sixth grades, seventh and eighth grades and the third set for high school students.
The plan includes new and expanded topics in 10 lesson plans. The new and expanded inclusions to the lesson plan are physical health and hygiene; mental health and wellness; healthy eating and physical activity; injury and violence prevention; alcohol, tobacco and other drugs use, misuse and physiological effects; and reproduction and sexual health.
The additions to the health teaching plan were mandated by the state legislature over the summer.
The law also adds more transparency to the operation of school health advisory councils. The councils have to record meetings, maintain minutes and announce when meetings are going to be held.
“This is to make the process more transparent,” Waite said of the program, the funds for which are being provided by a grant.
Waite said the plan now is for the board to call a meeting in January to have a parent preview of the topics and what will be taught.
While the program and its direction is mandated by the legislature for school districts, student participation is not required.
“Parents have to agree to participate,” she said.
The board also agreed to renew the property and auto insurance coverage for the district through the Texas Association of School Boards at a cost of $86,000, which is $16,000 higher than last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.