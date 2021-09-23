The Paris Public Library encourages parents of children 12 and under to visit the Children’s Room at the library and sign up for a time slot on Saturdays to Read with a Therapy Dog.
All reading levels are welcome.
Reading aloud to a therapy dog soothes and calms children and helps reduce stress. It is an enjoyable, fun experience that builds self-confidence and self-esteem, builds a positive association with reading and promotes nurturing and compassion.
Parent/caregiver must remain in the library while the child is reading with the therapy dog.
Visit the PPL to sign up for a time slot or call 903-785-8531 to sign up by phone.
