Paris Public Library-5BW.jpg

The Paris Public Library will be turning 90 years old next year, and Library Director Tim DeGhelder is welcoming the community to share their history with the library or ideas for celebration.

 Paris News File Photo

The Paris Public Library encourages parents of children 12 and under to visit the Children’s Room at the library and sign up for a time slot on Saturdays to Read with a Therapy Dog.

All reading levels are welcome.

Reading aloud to a therapy dog soothes and calms children and helps reduce stress. It is an enjoyable, fun experience that builds self-confidence and self-esteem, builds a positive association with reading and promotes nurturing and compassion.

Parent/caregiver must remain in the library while the child is reading with the therapy dog.

Visit the PPL to sign up for a time slot or call 903-785-8531 to sign up by phone.

Staff Reports

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.