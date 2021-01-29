Don Yarbrough and Taisley Scroggin are on a mission to keep Paris trash-free. Yarbrough founded Weald Workers, an environmentally oriented group that focuses on removing trash around the city, and Scroggin works with him in an effort to not only help clean up the Paris community, but foster pride in their town.
“I'm excited about it. I want people to remember why we love Paris,” Scroggin said.
Yarbrough formally organized the group in 2020 after years of picking up trash along the Trail de Paris on his own. Using social media, he recruited volunteers to come with him to help shoulder the burden of the taxing work. While he’s taken some time off during the colder months to account for the weather, Yarbrough said he hopes to be back by late February or early March, and he has lofty goals for the future of Weald Workers.
Yarbrough is currently working on getting a nonprofit status for Weald Workers, which requires an application, but allows groups tax-exempt status and makes it easier to partner with other organizations to accept donations. While Yarbrough said the process has been a bit daunting, he and Scroggin are determined to make it happen.
“It's really going to kind of push us forward to be able to really broaden the areas in which we're reaching,” Scroggin said.
In addition to becoming an official nonprofit, Yarbrough said he’s eager to recruit new members. He and Scroggin have been doing most of the heavy lifting — literally — and it takes a toll. Yarbough is currently wearing a back brace because of all the hours he’s spent bending over to pick up waste, and he said adding new members to his team could not only take some of the pressure off him and Scroggin but build a community of like-minded individuals.
“First of all, they would need to be dedicated to the cause of environmental issues,” Yarbrough said of the qualities he’s hoping to find in potential volunteers. “I would need them to have a passion for this for this kind of thing, for environmental issues and global climate change and keeping Paris pollution-free.”
Yarbrough said, currently, he’s looking for board members, particularly a treasurer with experience with numbers and taxes to join the organization. He encouraged the public to visit his Facebook page, Weald Workers, for information.
Scroggin and Yarbrough emphasized they’re working on partnering with local agencies like Keep Paris Beautiful and the Adult Probation Office to not only recruit volunteers but give residents the chance to get community service hours in a way that makes a positive environmental impact.
“We’re hopefully (trying) to integrate some kind of symbiosis between us on that front,” Yarbrough said.
Along with his work along the trail, Yarbrough has created several creatively named efforts to remove debris from the environment. His “Creek Crawls” and “Tire Hunts” are efforts to get down into the streams and ravines along the trail to get trash, and extract tires from local watersheds. He said he’s been taken aback by just how much he and Scroggin have pulled out during Creek Crawls.
“Taisley, one time, pulled out a kiddie swimming pool out of the creek, and I've seen things like toilets and oscillating fan parts and things like that,” Yarbrough said. “So yeah, there's a lot of crap down there that I want to get out to improve the watershed.”
He’s focused on tires because of their oft-overlooked environmental impact when tossed away improperly. Tires used to be made with mostly rubber from rubber trees, but as deforestation rapidly occured, manufacturers switched to synthetic tires made with chemicals and oil. That means when they’re discarded and begin to decay, tires leach harmful chemicals into soil and water and break down into “microplastics” that can get into drinking water and harm animals and humans, according to National Geographic.
“All that free-floating debris is going to wind up either in our lakes, and then wind up out in our oceans,” Yarbrough said. “And you know, that stuff moves from place to place due to the water and the rain.”
While recruitment and nonprofit status are on the forefront of Yarbrough and Scroggin’s minds right now, Yarbrough has lofty goals for Weald Workers. He’d like to see a bottle bill passed in Texas, which would allow for deposits to be paid out on recyclable cans and bottles.
Connecticut, California, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Oregon, Michigan and Vermont are the only states with bottle bills, according to National Conference of State Legislatures, and they each pay out about 5 to 10 cents per can or bottle, which incentivizes recycling and encourages keeping trash out of the ecosystem. Yarbrough said he hopes to petition the state legislature to pass a bottle bill, which he said could generate income in Paris, and around Texas, and positively impact the environment.
“Now, recycling is not the end all be all situation. However, it would be profitable for each citizen, and it would be profitable for the community and the City of Paris and Lamar County — it'll be profitable for the state,” Yarbrough said. “And in that case, a person would think twice with a system like that. Throwing a bottle out into the woods would be pretty much throwing money away.”
Scroggin said while volunteering time on afternoons and weekends might be daunting for some community members, the organization is more than ready to work around schedules and encourages involvement in any way, shape or form. She said everything from picking up trash as a person walks past it to getting completely invested in a Creek Crawl still makes a positive difference.
“I know it's kind of intimidating to join a group that you don't know these people, but reach out to us, talk to us. We're more than friendly. We love everybody. It doesn't matter what your mindset is or belief system is, we want to talk with you and we want to work together,” Scroggin said.
