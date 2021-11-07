The City of Paris master thoroughfare plan and its implications as it relates to the location of a new elementary school are agenda items when the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The city’s director of Planning and Community Development and Chris Donnan of Hayter Engineering, the contracted interim city engineer, are expected to discuss the thoroughfare plan, and the board is to consider either choosing an elementary site plan alternative or submit a comprehensive plan amendment to the city’s thoroughfare plan map.
Kelly Birdwell of Wilf & Henderson of Texarkana is to present the district’s outside audit report, Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson is to give an attendance and enrollment update, Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick is to present information about the School Health Advisory Council and Texas Education Agency-required board outcome goals, and principals Dee Hudson of Stone Middle School and Mark Keith of North Lamar High School are to share campus improvement plans.
Trustees are to cast votes for Lamar County Appraisal District directors. Executive session items include personnel matters and a private consultation with the district’s attorney.
