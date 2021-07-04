The City of Bogata decided this week to not allow their auditor to back out of an agreement made in October.
“We voted to not accept his resignation,” Mayor Pro Tem Cecil “Tex” Loftin said.
The city met not once, but twice this week, to deal with the unexpected. For Tuesday night’s meeting, accountant Mike Ward told the council he wanted to cancel his contract with the city for its yearly audit, and the council agreed he had to fulfill his contract with them or face legal action. The city then met the next afternoon to discuss a broken part on one of the city’s water pumps and order another from Florida.
The city went into an executive session Tuesday night to consult with the city’s new attorney, Leigh Thompson and Ward about the contract.
“He claimed he had very incomplete records,” Loftin said, some of which he disproved by pulling up council minutes on the city’s website.
In the end, the council voted to not terminate the contract.
“We’re giving him a little more time and want him to give us our audit,” Loftin said, “or we will pursue legal action.”
He added that a lot of auditors are overloaded right now because of federal emergency funds related to Covid-19. Cities, counties and hospitals who received above $750,000 in pandemic funds are required to have a more vigorous audit done, he said.
At the next meeting, the city council met briefly to discuss the city’s water system, Loftin said..
“We had a chlorinator go out in our water system,” he said. The part regulates the amount of chlorine that gets put into the water to purify it. “It’s got to come from Florida to Wolfe City, and then they will bring us the part as soon as they get it.”
He said the city’s maintenance department has isolated the pump, so there isn’t a boil water notice or anything, but it means the city isn’t running at full capacity either.
In the public input portion of Tuesday night’s meeting, some of the residents also spoke about the upcoming forensic audit the city is sending out for bids. Debbie Stringfellow said if the city of Cumby is having similar issues, then Bogata should also consider using the same auditor as Cumby.
Mayor Larry Hinsley said the city is now gathering bids, but those auditors are on the list as well.
“This is not something we take lightly,” Loftin said. “We are going to get the best person we can find. It’s more important that it’s done correctly and accurately.”
