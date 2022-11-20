Carriage ride.jpg

The Paris Area Arts Alliance will offer vintage horse-drawn carriage rides through the historic downtown district Dec. 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Advance ticketing is required and space is limited, so get tickets now.

Four Winds Carriage Company will stage directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers, 10 Clarksville St. Rides are 20 minutes in length and the tour includes Bywaters Park and the Paris Plaza. Arrive at least 10 minutes before the scheduled ride.

