The Paris Area Arts Alliance will offer vintage horse-drawn carriage rides through the historic downtown district Dec. 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Advance ticketing is required and space is limited, so get tickets now.
Four Winds Carriage Company will stage directly across the street from Jaxx Burgers, 10 Clarksville St. Rides are 20 minutes in length and the tour includes Bywaters Park and the Paris Plaza. Arrive at least 10 minutes before the scheduled ride.
The price is $25 per person and tickets are required at loading. They are available in advance at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, 8 West Plaza. Fee is non-refundable unless the event is canceled.
Children up to 3 years of age may sit in an adult’s lap, but all other children need a ticket for safety. The carriage holds up to six average size adults. No dogs/pets are allowed. Gratuity is not included in the ticket price.
Passengers are asked to dress for the weather and to bring a blanket if needed. No blankets will be provided. A drink with a lid may be taken on the carriage.
Limited rides are available and cancellation due to weather is at the discretion of Four Winds. Check the PAAA Facebook page for updates regarding the schedule.
Call 903-782-6215 for more information.
