The Chisum ISD board members approved the Mockingbird Solar project at Monday night’s meeting, which will bring a multi-million dollar solar project into the district.
“I can also tell you that this process has been months in the making,” Chalaire said. “I can tell you that this process has already passed the Economic Development Council here in Paris unanimously. Today it passed unanimously in the commissioner’s court.”
After hearing the advice of the district’s law firm, Youngblood, Powell and Taylor, who recommended the deal as a net positive for the district, the board unanimously passed the solar farm.
Shelly Long with the firm presented the financial impact the deal would have on the district, which is worth $286.5 million invested by the firm, and will create two new long-term jobs in the area.
“Based on the comptroller’s 25-year projection, the project is widely used to generate tax revenue to sufficiently offset the (maintenance and operations) revenue loss as a result of the agreement,” Long said. “So in other words, the comptroller has determined that this project is economically viable for the state of Texas.”
She said the benefits to the district would grow as the district did.
“The revenue protection benefit to the school district is $1,980,571, the supplemental payment benefit to the district is $1,798,140, and where we get that projected number is $100 per ADA (Average Daily Attendance) for the next 15 years,” Long said. “And so that’s, we are projecting that number, and based on the district’s attendance trend, there is an uptick in the attendance.”
Based on the district’s tax rate of $0.9664, the maintenance and operations revenue is projected to be over $5.6 million, and combining all three of those, the district’s revenue would be $9.45 million, with the company’s net tax benefit at $7.3 million, she added.
The district is using a 313 property tax incentive, a tax incentive offered by the state that allows the entity to give a tax credit to an incoming company by limiting the appraised value of the company. The company requested $30 million. According to the agreement, the company will start paying the $100 per student ADA in two years. The tax limitation is only available for 10 years starting in 2021. After the solar farm presentation, the solar group left for a North Lamar ISD meeting to get approval for that application. The farm will sit astride both districts.
At the meeting, the board also approved a Covid-19 resolution, allowing teachers the full 10 days of recovery with pay should they catch the virus. The original 10-day period was set to expire on Dec. 30, and wouldn’t have carried over into the new year without a resolution from the district.
The board approved their annual financial audit report, done through the local firm of Malnory, McNeal & Co. The district received a clean bill of financial health, with Johnna McNeal noting that this year’s was much less complicated after the integration of Roxton ISD into the district last year.
