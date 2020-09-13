This week, Tractor Supply Company, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, will kick off its sixth annual FFA T-shirt fundraiser in stores nationwide and online. Through Oct. 31, Tractor Supply customers can purchase a limited-edition T-shirt, designed around FFA’s commitment to supporting the future of agriculture. Campaign proceeds will be donated to the National FFA Organization to be distributed to chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for FFA youth.
The FFA T-shirt is available for $12.99 plus tax at any Tractor Supply store, at TractorSupply.com or via the retailer’s mobile app.
Since the campaign’s inception in 2015, Tractor Supply has raised a total of $1,367,903 for FFA programs. In 2019, this fundraiser generated more than $217,268 for chapters nationwide.
