Guided in part by a plan for improvements provided in 2018 by the nationally recognized Toole Design Group, the city and property owners are on course to make downtown Paris a tourist destination, hampered only by available funds and a Texas Department of Transportation decision about traffic flow.
Toole Design recommendations include the expansion of the Plaza around Culbertson Fountain, parallel parking, stop signs and two-way traffic around the square. A recommendation to remove curbs to provide a level surface most likely will not get TxDOT approval. Plaza expansion was accomplished in 2020 but the city now awaits TxDOT approval for traffic flow.
The mayor, mayor pro tem and city manager met with TxDOT officials last week to discuss, among other things, two-way traffic conversion.
“TxDOT has requested that we meet again soon, along with AECOM engineering involved in the concept, to discuss this further,” City Manager Grayson Path said Friday. “We will be scheduling that meeting, but given TxDOT will ultimately need to review and approve plans, and funding needs to be secured, any possible conversion to two-way is not on the near horizon.”
Meanwhile, coverings are disappearing from downtown buildings to reveal the largest collection of circa 1916-1918 architecture in the nation, brought about by the Fire of 1916, which destroyed much of the city.
Plans for private/public partnerships are in the works for buildings downtown, and perhaps for the widening of walkways and possibly a brick surface for 1st Street SE between Lamar and Clarksville streets, Bedford said. The expansion of pedestrian areas between the square and the First United Methodist Church splash park area is a Toole Design recommendation.
“1st Street SE is a one-way street right now, so it would be a narrowing of that street with wider sidewalks and parallel parking on both sides,” Bedford said.
City Planner Andrew Mack mentioned plans by a private investor for an outdoor event venue on 1st Street SE next door to South Main Iron, similar to a Toole recommendation for an area near Market Square and the Paris Public Library.
“They are planning for a further remodeling of the store with public restrooms connected to the outdoor venue between the store and the old Belford Apartment Building,” Mack said. “Dialogue continues between the city and the developer.”
Bedford said she recalled Toole Firm consultants saying the type of new development seen today would happen when the city had a plan in place and investors could see the city was serious about downtown development. She noted the water and sewer infrastructure work completed a year ago impressed investors.
Bedford referenced a remark Toole transportation engineer Ian Lockwood made during a first-sketch presentation of the design plan in June 2018 when he said, “If city government will invest in infrastructure, business activity will follow.”
“People are excited about development, as they can actually see some things coming together,” Bedford said. “They are purchasing buildings and opening businesses, and the businesses are being successful.”
Not all residents are happy with the idea of parallel parking or efforts to slow traffic in the downtown area, as noted by social media conversations. But city planners believe the city’s naysayers will dwindle as progress continues to take place.
William Heuberger, one of the city’s most outspoken social media critics, said he is totally in favor of recommendations made by the Toole Group but is fearful city officials will not follow the plan.
“As has been the case with the water and sewer infrastructure project,” the city is not following the plan,” Heuberger said. “It’s a good plan, and it needs to be followed.”
A concern about follow through on a design that cost a group of private investors more than $80,000 was expressed in August 2018.
“If they (city leaders) take the plan and stick it on a shelf, nothing will happen,” downtown investor Chris Dux said then. “But I believe everyone here wants Paris to be a more viable, more livable city, so I hope we can implement this design.”
On Friday, Dux said he is pleased with progress so far in implementing the Toole design but wished it could progress more rapidly.
“There’s a lot going on right now, but the more of the Toole design we can incorporate will just escalate that progress.”
