The City of Paris is stepping up enforcement of the city’s temporary sign ordinance along with an information campaign to explain regulations in detail.
“Temporary signage, which remains for long durations, detracts from an overall positive business community appearance,” City Director of Planning & Community Development Andrew Mack said in announcing the sign enforcement initiative now underway.
“Regulations need to be understandable, and should provide a balance between business advertising needs and the community’s safety and quality of overall appearance,” Mack said.
In promoting an information campaign, city staff has developed a brochure that can be found on the City of Paris website at paristexas.gov. Along with the brochure, the city has sent out a letter to business owners to encourage voluntary compliance.
“Personal outreach and talking with business owners has also been a big part of the effort,” Mack said, adding that signs illegally placed in street rights-of-way are routinely confiscated and held in storage for a short period of time to allow owner retrieval.
According to a city ordinance (Chapter 4, Section 4.10) adopted in 2014, temporary signs must be permitted. Grand opening, or banner signs, are permitted for 30 days and business relocation signs for 90 days. In addition most other temporary signs, such as wind devices, A-frame, inflatable, and cloud buster balloons, are allowed by permit up to 30 consecutive days, twice a year and can be no larger than 50 square feet.
No sign shall be placed, or project over, any public sidewalk, street, right-of-way, or other public place. Temporary signs must be maintained in a good state of repair and shall not be allowed to become dilapidated, faded, weatherworn, unsightly or deteriorated, according to the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.