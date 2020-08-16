Paris ISD’s board of trustees are expected to host a public hearing before adopting the district’s proposed property tax rate for fiscal year 2020-21 when they meet at 4 p.m. Monday at Paris High School, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive.
Paris ISD previously approved a $45 million budget, to be partially funded by a proposed property tax rate of $1.3398 per $100 valuation. If approved, the rate would be nearly 1.5 cents lower than the previous tax rate, which was down 10.16 cents from the 2018-19 tax rate.
The agenda also calls for trustees to hear reports on the district’s fall registration survey, the return to school plan for 2020-21, a bell schedule and at-home equipment agreement. They also are expected to consider a resolution to authorize additional paid leave for employees related to Covid-19.
