An independent filmmaker from Austin with family ties to Blossom held open auditions in downtown Paris this week, looking for local talent to act in a film he plans to film partially in the county next fall.
Bryan N. Hadley’s latest film, “Dans La Ville,” which includes footage he filmed in Blossom on family property there, is currently available on Amazon Prime and on FriedTalk.com, his company’s streaming platform.
His next film, “The Haul Across Aswan,” is an epic World War II adventure, based on a true story, that begins in northeast Texas and ends halfway across the world, but is to be filmed primarily in Texas.
“We plan to film in northeast Texas, in Longview and in the pine woods of east Texas, which will stand in for parts of Europe,” said the filmmaker, whose mother owns property in Blossom, which has been in her family since the late 1800s. Hadley said he has converted a barn on the property into a film studio where he will film “green screen” scenes for the upcoming movie. Scenes set in Egypt will be filmed in West Texas or western Oklahoma, where the landscapes match the story line.
On Tuesday, Hadley was in Paris at the Plaza Theater, home of Paris Community Theatre, conducting auditions for parts in the film.
“We are looking forward to hiring as many Lamar County folk as we can,” said the film producer, director, screenwriter and actor, as well as the production’s casting director. “What we don’t find here, we can pull from many other pools of talent in places like Austin and Dallas and Los Angeles. I am excited to be here. I know there are some very talented people in this area.”
In the two hours that Hadley was in town, he auditioned seven people who had learned about the auditions from the media and other sources. Most were amateur actors connected to PCT, Paris Junior College’s drama department or high school drama departments in the county. One, who had worked off-screen with Hadley on a previous production filmed in Blossom, drove in from Dallas for the acting tryouts.
Hadley presented each person with a copy of some of the lines in the script and gave them a brief rundown of the character’s situation and demeanor.
“Film acting is different from stage acting,” he told one. “Less is more. Stage acting is vocal and exaggerated; film is more natural, calmer, less volume. Say the lines as you, yourself, would say them, as you feel the moment.”
Hadley asked most of the small group to attempt a French or a German accent as they spoke each character’s lines, which were written in English. He also asked several of the actors to read with Texas or American accents, when the character called for it.
“My German accent comes from watching Stalag 17 on TV years ago,” admitted one of the auditioners. “My bad French accent is much better than my bad German accent.”
The potential film actors read for a variety of parts from a worried Jewish mother in France to a frightened prisoner in a concentration camp, to an enthusiastic U.S. army recruiting officer. Other parts included a cantankerous Texas farm mother, a French professor, a sadistic German officer and an Egyptian working with the resistance forces with an imperfect grasp of English. Some read just once, others read a couple of different roles. Although none of those at Tuesday’s audition was right for the male or female leads, Hadley said he was very pleased with what he saw from the group.
“Casting for a film is about 95% finding the right person for the right role, then working with them until they are perfect for the role. I was hoping for a good turnout today here in Lamar County, so I was excited to see this group,” he said later. “Everyone was approachable and directable and everyone did a great job. These actors nailed their auditions.”
“We got seven quality people here today who are perfect for roles,” Hadley said. “I will cast from this group and will make contact with each actor at a later date to tell them what roles they will be asked to do. And they will get paid if they are hired on.”
Hadley said he is still on the lookout for a set director and a wardrobe director for the production and hopes he can hire locally.
“We need someone who can do a bit of painting, making signs and finding simple props for the set. For wardrobe we need someone who knows where to come up with period wardrobe like WWII uniforms. I will pay them for the jobs, but the right persons will have to be good at it and know their stuff,” he added.
Hadley estimates his company, Blossom Tree Communications, will begin filming in Lamar County and other areas in Texas in mid-October, and the work will last six to seven months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.